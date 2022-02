Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the day's biggest UK Athletics headlines. Hear from John Calipari about why he still likes his team, plus UK head swim coach Lars Jorgensen after day 2 of SEC Championships. Then, meet the fan who's possibly the world's biggest UK supporter and collector, Michael Rains, and see his full BBN collection.

Plus, one-on-one interviews with UK basketball's Lance Ware and UK track's Alexis Holmes.