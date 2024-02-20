Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-19-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 19, 2024
All Cats, All Night vs. Auburn (2-19-24)
WBB celebrates 50th anniversary with a win (2-19-24)
Baseball starts with road sweep (2-19-24)

Kentucky Men's basketball defeated Auburn with an aggressive defensive showing. The Wildcats moved to the 17th spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, and Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis + Keith Farmer to discuss.

The Women's basketball team celebrates its 50th-anniversary alumni game with an 81-77 win over Florida.

Kentucky Baseball sweeps USC Upstate before hosting Morehead State for its first home game on Tuesday.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

