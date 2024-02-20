BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-19-24)

Kentucky Men's basketball defeated Auburn with an aggressive defensive showing. The Wildcats moved to the 17th spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, and Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis + Keith Farmer to discuss.

The Women's basketball team celebrates its 50th-anniversary alumni game with an 81-77 win over Florida.

Kentucky Baseball sweeps USC Upstate before hosting Morehead State for its first home game on Tuesday.

