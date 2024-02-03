Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (2-2-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 02, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode 2-2-24
Previewing Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2-2-24)
Goose Givens on Cats vs. Vols (2-2-24)
PREVIEW: Kentucky vs. Alabama Gymnastics (2-2-24)
Senior Bowl reminder (2-2-24)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the studio to preview UK vs. Tennessee basketball. Plus: more reports regarding Liam Coen's future with UK football

Jack Goose Givens joins them with more on the Cats vs. the Vols, including his take on what went wrong for the Cats in regulation Wednesday night, how Reed Sheppard played at point guard, what Ugonna Onyenso brings to the table, and how Antonio Reeves needs to play against Tennessee's star guard, Dalton Knecht, Saturday night.

Stick around, because we're also getting you ready for tonight's "Friday Night Heights" showdown between No. 3 Kentucky and No. 6 Alabama in an SEC gymnastics battle!

Plus: you'll be able to see four former UK football players back in action this weekend. Stay with us for more.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations and all the time here on BBNGameday.com. Goose will be back with us this weekend with more on the Cats and the Volunteers.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

