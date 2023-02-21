BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-20-23)

Kentucky basketball sweeps Tennessee in the regular season and adds more Quad 1 wins to their resume. We talk to Tom Leach about that and the impact SEC Freshman of the Week Chris Livingston has had for the Wildcats.

The Men's Basketball 1996, '97, and '98 teams were in town for the win and celebrated their accomplishments with a reunion. Coach Tubby Smith, Wayne Turner, Heshimu Evans, and many more were in attendance.

Kentucky Gymnastics has set yet another record, Women's tennis secured its first road win, Swim & Dive set new personal bests at SEC Championships, and so much more.

Kenneth Horsey is challenging Big Blue Nation to participate in Damar Hamlin's 3 for Heart Challenge. Visit heart.org/3 for more information on how to get involved. We'll have more on Horsey and his cause for a special heart-health episode this Wednesday!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.