BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-20-24)

The men's basketball team has the midweek game against LSU, so assistant coach John Welch talked to the media earlier today. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer explain what the Wildcats have been doing well in their last few outings.

Kentucky Football welcomes back a familiar face from the transfer portal. Quarterback Beau Allen sits down with BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.