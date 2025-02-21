BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-20-25)

Eli Gehn and Maggie Davis recap Kentucky's revenge against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Rupp Arena. Although Otega Oweh led the Cats and earned his 26th consecutive double-figure game with 20 points and seven rebounds, freshman Collin Chandler stole the show! Chandler had a career-high 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists and played as Kentucky's point guard with Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa out.

Maggie has the one-on-one with the freshman.

We travel down the road to Ashland Elementary School to attend Big Green Madness with the three Kentucky freshmen.

Big Blue Nation continues to rally together to help support those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. If you would like to donate visit www.lex18.com/relief

