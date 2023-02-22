BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-21-23)

Kentucky heads south to take on the Florida Gators without their leading scorer. Dick Gabriel joins us to discuss the opportunity the Cats have ahead of them.

Women's basketball's Nyah Leveretter tore her ACL in Sunday's game against Vanderbilt. The forward will remain out for the rest of the season.

Kentucky Rifle is going to the NCAA Tournament again, looking to make this run its third consecutive win.

Join BBN Tonight on Wednesday for a special Heart-Health episode with Women's basketball freshman Tionna Herron and football's Kenneth Horsey. They both share their journey of open heart surgery.

