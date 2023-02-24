Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-23-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:59 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 19:59:26-05
Kentucky Sweeps Florida (2-23-23)
The Journey of the sweep (2-23-23)
Swim & Dive SEC finish (2-23-23)

Kentucky basketball adds another Quad 1 win to their resume while sweeping the Florida Gators. It was a big night for Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin as they both had double-doubles on the evening.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a pretty big night to as he scored his 1,000th point as a Kentucky Wildcat. Tshiebwe is now the 61st Cat to achieve this record.

Kentucky Rifle head coach Harry Mullins stopped by ahead of the team's journey to the NCAA Championships.

