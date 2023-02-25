BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-24-23)

As Kentucky prepares for Auburn on the court we prep you to watch the Cats from your seat in Rupp Arena or your couch at home.

Jack "Goose" Givens joins us to talk about the lack of substitutions and if that's prepping the team for down the stretch.

The Rifle team is competing in the Great American Rifle Conference Championships, so head coach Harry Mullins stops by ahead of the match.

Kentucky Softball continues to dominate at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.