Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-3-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:01 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 20:01:02-05
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-3-23)
Mike Pratt Jersey to be Retired & Previewing Florida 2-3-23
DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw in the Bluegrass 2-3-23
Tyler Ulis' Basketball Journey 2-3-23
WBB Falls on Road at South Carolina 2-3-23

Jack "Goose" Givens joins us ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena.

Tyler Ulis has joined the men's basketball team once again, but this time he's on staff. Keith Farmer sits down with the historic Wildcat.

Two future Wildcats, Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner practiced in Frankfort, so we caught up with them ahead of their Friday night game.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community