BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-5-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 20:00:12-05
Cats fall to Vols in Rupp 103-92 (2-5-24)
GERALD MINCEY: Meet the new Cats (2-5-24)
Gymnastics keeps making history! (2-5-24)

A career-high 35 points for freshman Rob Dillingham couldn't push the Wildcats past the Tennessee Volunteers on Rupp Saturday night. Kentucky falls to the Vols 103-92.

Kentucky football transfer Gerald Mincey talks one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis.

UK Gymnastics makes history, yet again with an outstanding win over Alabama, including a perfect 10 for Raena Worely.

