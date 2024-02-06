BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-5-24)

A career-high 35 points for freshman Rob Dillingham couldn't push the Wildcats past the Tennessee Volunteers on Rupp Saturday night. Kentucky falls to the Vols 103-92.

Kentucky football transfer Gerald Mincey talks one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis.

UK Gymnastics makes history, yet again with an outstanding win over Alabama, including a perfect 10 for Raena Worely.

