BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-5-25)

Kentucky Men's basketball now has a losing SEC record, going 4-5 after falling 98-84 to Ole Miss on the road. The Wildcats bounced back in the second half, but it wasn't enough to take the win. Center AMari Williams makes history as the 4th player in program history to record a triple-double. Twelve points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, and Andrew Carr share special messages to the special women in their lives.

UK Sports Network's Darren Headrick joins Keith Farmer and Sierra Newton in studio to discuss the women's basketball season so far and the start of Kentucky Baseball!

The Wildcourt Club hosted a watch party for their members. The Women's basketball team and fans enjoyed food, and each other during the Ole Miss game. To learn more about the Wildcourt club visit: www.ukathletics.com/wildcourt-club

