BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-6-23)

Kentucky men's basketball took down the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on Saturday and honored the life of former Wildcat Mike Pratt.

We talk to UK Sports Network and longtime broadcast buddy of Mike Pratt's, Tom Leach about the weekend.

Cason Wallace earns back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

BBN gets a glimpse into the future, Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner play in Kentucky State University's gym over the weekend and we catch up with the signees.

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. put some numbers on the stat sheet during the Reese's Senior Bowl over the weekend.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.