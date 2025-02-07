BBN Tonight: full episode 2-6-25

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are back in the studio with the latest from Mark Pope on Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa.

Plus, spring ball is right around the corner. Keith sits down with incoming fifth-year senior, JJ Hester. Hear from the wide receiver about his connections to the UK program, how he describes his game and what he whats to bring to the Kentucky program in his final year of eligibility.

Then, get a preview of upcoming UK softball & gymnastics games. Rachel Lawson's squad is in the Sunshine State, while Tim Garrison's group is Norman-bound for a meeting with the No. 1 team in the country.

