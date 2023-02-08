Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-7-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. weeknights n LEX 18 News.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Feb 07, 2023
Preview: Kentucky vs. Arkansas (2-7-23)
Class of 2023: DJ Wagner (2-7-23)
Keeping up with the Cats (2-7-23)

Kentucky faces Arkansas in a late Rupp Arena match. We bring in UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills to prep for it.

Anna Tarullo sits down one-on-one with Class of 2023 Wildcat DJ Wagner.

Lots of alum were in town for Mike Pratt's jersey retirement, we catch up with some familiar faces.

