BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-8-24)

Kentucky Football's Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson sits down one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis.

NFL Cats Darian Kinnard and Mike Edwards have a big day Sunday, but they won't be the only Kentucky Connection on the field. Jeremy Thompson of SHow Time Customs shares how he became the go-to guy for customizing cleats.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.