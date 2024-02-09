Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-8-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 20:00:04-05
JAMON DUMAS-JOHNSON: Meet the New Cats (2-8-24)
Softball Cats are getting started TOMORROW (2-8-24)
Custom Cleats for former Wildcat Mike Edwards (2-8-24)
84 Cats on the Fall Honor Roll (2-8-24)

Kentucky Football's Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson sits down one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis.

NFL Cats Darian Kinnard and Mike Edwards have a big day Sunday, but they won't be the only Kentucky Connection on the field. Jeremy Thompson of SHow Time Customs shares how he became the go-to guy for customizing cleats.

