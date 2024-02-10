BBN Tonight full episode (2-9-24)

Keith Farmer and Kinsey Lee are joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview Kentucky basketball's game vs. Gonzaga. Hear from Mark Few and Jordan Burks ahead of the Cats vs. the Zags.

Then, we bring you the latest on the upcoming season for the Kentucky baseball team. We have one returning Bat Cat mic'd up at practice!

Plus: the latest headlines from around the world of UK Athletics.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.