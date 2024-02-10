Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (2-9-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 20:00:15-05
Goose Givens previews UK vs. Gonzaga (2-9-24)
UK Baseball talk (2-9-24)
UK Athletics Headlines (2-9-24)

Keith Farmer and Kinsey Lee are joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview Kentucky basketball's game vs. Gonzaga. Hear from Mark Few and Jordan Burks ahead of the Cats vs. the Zags.

Then, we bring you the latest on the upcoming season for the Kentucky baseball team. We have one returning Bat Cat mic'd up at practice!

Plus: the latest headlines from around the world of UK Athletics.

