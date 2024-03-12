Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-11-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 20:00:05-04
Cats upset Tennessee, secure no. 2 seed in SEC Tournament (3-11-24)
Tom Leach on the Cats regular season (3-11-24)
Daniel, Brown bring home NCAA T&F Medals (3-11-24)
SEC Tournament Preview Special coming up (3-11-24)

Kentucky upsets Tennessee 85-81 on their Senior Day! Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard put up an impressive 27 points a piece. Maggie Davis talks exclusively with Sheppard post-game.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us for a bit of a regular season recap and a look at the SEC Tournament.

