BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-11-24)

Kentucky upsets Tennessee 85-81 on their Senior Day! Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard put up an impressive 27 points a piece. Maggie Davis talks exclusively with Sheppard post-game.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us for a bit of a regular season recap and a look at the SEC Tournament.

