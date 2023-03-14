Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-13-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 20:00:03-04
Cats react to NCAA Tourney Draw (3-13-23)
Early reaction to Selection Sunday (3-13-23)
Track & Filed wins silver (3-13-23)
Thank you, Big Blue Nashville (3-13-23)

Now that we know the 6th-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will face 11th-seeded Providence in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday - it's time to prepare!

Former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins now leads the Providence Friars. We hear what he has to say about the draw as well as his former teammates.

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, adds his take on the Cats bracket and a quick temperature check due to recent injuries.

Kentucky baseball and softball swept their opponents this weekend, and Track & Field competed in NCAA Indoor Nationals.

