BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-13-23)

Now that we know the 6th-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will face 11th-seeded Providence in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday - it's time to prepare!

Former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins now leads the Providence Friars. We hear what he has to say about the draw as well as his former teammates.

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, adds his take on the Cats bracket and a quick temperature check due to recent injuries.

Kentucky baseball and softball swept their opponents this weekend, and Track & Field competed in NCAA Indoor Nationals.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.