BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-16-23)

Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 20:04:44-04
The Kentucky Men's basketball team had open practice in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Cats are planning to play "free and loose." The Wildcats haven't had a full roster in a while but everyone was involved in practice today.

Head Coach John Calipari is focused on making sure the team fully experiences the NCAA tournament and blocks out the noise.

