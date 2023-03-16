BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-16-23)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team had open practice in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Cats are planning to play "free and loose." The Wildcats haven't had a full roster in a while but everyone was involved in practice today.

Head Coach John Calipari is focused on making sure the team fully experiences the NCAA tournament and blocks out the noise.

