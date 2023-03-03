BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-2-23)

Kentucky Women's Basketball takes on number 6 Alabama next in the SEC tournament. We get you ready for the battle in Greenville, SC.

Men's basketball took on the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last home game. Unfortunately, the Cats fell flat without a true point guard to lead the way. Cason Wallace suffered a lower leg injury, Coach John Calipari talks about how the team will head into Saturday.

The NFL Combine has started and Eli Gehn is in place for the Wildcats. We hear from defensive back Carrington Valentine.

Gymnastics holds its final home meet of the season. We have seniors Raena Worley, Raina Albores, and Ashlyn LaClair.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.