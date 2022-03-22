BBN Tonight full episode 3-21-22

It's the end of an era: Rhyne Howard's time as a Kentucky Wildcat has come to an end after UK lost to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Hear from Howard, Kyra Elzy and Dre'Una Edwards. Plus, we'll look ahead to the future of the program, which includes a sophomore season for Jada Walker - Coach Elzy says, LOOK OUT! Plus, one incoming Wildcat has won Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Anna Tarullo talks with UK softball coach Rachel Lawson ahead of Kentucky's game against the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma. First pitch for Cats vs. Sooners is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. If you can't make it to the game in person, you can watch it on the SEC Network.

Then, Anna and Eli Gehn go through the other big headlines throughout UK Athletics, including another major, national award for Abby Steiner, the results from the NCAA women's swimming and diving championship meet, and the latest on UK baseball.

Plus, stick around because John Calipari has a message for Big Blue Nation...