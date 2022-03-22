Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 3-21-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 20:05:35-04
Full Episode 3-21-22
End of an Era: Rhyne Howard's final game (3-21-22)
Softball coach Rachel Lawson (3-21-22)
UK Athletics headlines (3-21-22)
John Calipari's message to BBN (3-21-22)

It's the end of an era: Rhyne Howard's time as a Kentucky Wildcat has come to an end after UK lost to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Hear from Howard, Kyra Elzy and Dre'Una Edwards. Plus, we'll look ahead to the future of the program, which includes a sophomore season for Jada Walker - Coach Elzy says, LOOK OUT! Plus, one incoming Wildcat has won Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Anna Tarullo talks with UK softball coach Rachel Lawson ahead of Kentucky's game against the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma. First pitch for Cats vs. Sooners is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. If you can't make it to the game in person, you can watch it on the SEC Network.

Then, Anna and Eli Gehn go through the other big headlines throughout UK Athletics, including another major, national award for Abby Steiner, the results from the NCAA women's swimming and diving championship meet, and the latest on UK baseball.

Plus, stick around because John Calipari has a message for Big Blue Nation...

BBN Tonight social media channels push

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo