BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-22-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 19:58:02-04
Breaking down Baseball's hot streak (3-22-23)
Laney Frye, Jensen Castle to Augusta (3-22-23)
Businesses score big with BBN (3-22-23)
Gymnastics wins SEC honors (3-22-23)

Kentucky Baseball is on a 15-game win streak. We bring in UK Sports Network play-by-play announcer Darren Headrick to talk about the season they've had so far.

Women's golf stars Jensen Castle and Laney Frye are headed to the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Before they head out, we talk about the competition and the upcoming golf postseason.

Kentucky Gymnastics raking in SEC honors. SEC coach of the year goes to Tim Garrison, while junior Isabella Magnelli and senior Shealyn Lukisk earn all-SEC honors.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

