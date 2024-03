The Wildcats fell to the Oakland Grizzlies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer reflect on Kentucky's short March.

Kentucky Football held their annual Pro Day, Sierra Newton was there for the action.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.