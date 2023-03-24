Watch Now
BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-23-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 20:00:01-04
Emerging Leaders among UK Football (3-23-23)
Pro Day is tomorrow!(3-23-23)
Azhani Tealer talks spring matches + more (3-23-23)
John Cropp Classis Recap(3-23-23)

Kentucky Football's defensive coordinator Brad White says that leaders are emerging among his younger defensive core. Kentucky football's NFL Pro Day is Friday. Eleven Wildcats plan to participate Chris Rodriguez, Will Levis, and DeAndre Square share what they are proving or not proving during the day.

