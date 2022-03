Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are in the BBN Tonight studio with the latest on the Wildcats. Hear from Mark Stoops, Brad White, Kenneth Horsey and Jeff Piecoro on Kentucky football's spring practice, including Vito Tisdale's season ending injury.

Then, Darren Headrick joins the show to talk UK baseball ahead of their weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs and the lasting legacy of this year's Kentucky women's basketball team.