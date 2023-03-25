Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-24-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 24, 2023
Kentucky Football Pro Day 2023
Will Levis Pro Day one-on-one
The NFL Liason: Vince Marrow

Kentucky Football hosted its annual Pro Day at Nutter Field House on Friday, with plenty of media and scouts in attendance. Eleven UK football players participated.

The projected top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, Will Levis, may have been the main attraction, but running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. and defensive back Carrington Valentine shined in their own light.

Before the showcase happened, Keith Farmer sat down one-on-one with Levis to learn what this journey has been like.

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer heard straight from the NFL liaison of the Kentucky football team, Vince Marrow.

Kentucky Football Pro Day 2023 Stats
