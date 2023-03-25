BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-24-23)

Kentucky Football hosted its annual Pro Day at Nutter Field House on Friday, with plenty of media and scouts in attendance. Eleven UK football players participated.

The projected top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, Will Levis, may have been the main attraction, but running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. and defensive back Carrington Valentine shined in their own light.



Before the showcase happened, Keith Farmer sat down one-on-one with Levis to learn what this journey has been like.

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer heard straight from the NFL liaison of the Kentucky football team, Vince Marrow.

