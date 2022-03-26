BBN Tonight full episode 3-25-22

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer are in the studio with the latest on UK Athletics, including the three women's basketball players who have entered the transfer portal. Then, they are joined by Avery Williamson to talk about UK football spring practice.

Keith also sits down with defensive back Carrington Valentine about how he's stepping up his game this season and how he can become a better leader on the defense. Plus, he has wide receiver genes?!

Then, we have the latest on the Bat Cats, the softball team, and the UK gymnastics program.

Join us again Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for a brand new episode of BBN Gameday: