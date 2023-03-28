BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-28-23)

Four of Kentucky's recruits will compete in tonight's McDonald's All American basketball game on ESPN. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard, and DJ Wagner have been in Houston, Texas this week in preparation for the game.

Softball's Kayla Kowalik stops by to preview the team's upcoming match against Louisville.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.