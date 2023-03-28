Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-28-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:57 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 20:09:46-04
4 Wildcats at the McDonald's All American Games (3-28-23)
Kayla Kowalik: No off games (3-28-23)
"Team first, all the time" (3-28-23)

Four of Kentucky's recruits will compete in tonight's McDonald's All American basketball game on ESPN. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard, and DJ Wagner have been in Houston, Texas this week in preparation for the game.

Softball's Kayla Kowalik stops by to preview the team's upcoming match against Louisville.

