BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-29-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 20:00:04-04
DJ Wagner wins McDonald's All-American East MVP (3-29-23)
Kaz Brown & Leah Edmond return to Memorial (3-29-23)
Bella Magnelli: Beam WGCA All-American (3-29-23)
Alex Goff sets second-best tournament score record (3-29-23)

Four future Kentucky basketball Wildcats participated in the McDonald's All-American games. DJ Wagner won MVP of the East team after scoring 19 points, all in the second half.

Kaz Brown and Leah Edmond return to Memorial Coliseum, this time playing against their former team!

Kentucky Gymnastics' Bella Magnelli joins Keith Farmer in studio to recap the season and look ahead to NCAA Regionals on Thursday.

Men's Golf Alex Goff sets the second-best tournament score of the Brian Craig era, totaling a 16-under-par 200 to finish second.

