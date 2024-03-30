BBN Tonight full episode (3-29-24)

UK women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks sits down exclusively with Maggie Davis to talk about his decision to leave Virginia Tech after eight seasons to come to Kentucky, what Big Blue Nation can expect from his teams, and the impact a newly-renovated facility played in his decision.

Kentucky football Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow talks with Keith Farmer about "500 Strong," the group's upcoming John Legend's concert, and sustaining UK football's success in the NIL era.

Plus: it was a historic night for UK softball pitcher Stephanie Schoonover! See her remarkable accomplishment, learn which UK track athlete just set a new program record and get ready for Kentucky baseball's big weekend series.

Stick around because UK gymnastics is still rolling in regular-season accolades as it gets set for postseason play.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.