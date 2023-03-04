Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-3-23)

Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 20:12:05-05
Will Levis takes the NFL Combine (3-3-23)
Cats at Arkansas (3-3-23)
Kyra's Cats in March! (3-3-23)

The quarterbacks took the podium today at the NFL Combine, and none other than Will Levis took on a convoy of media awaiting him.

Eli Gehn scored a one-on-one with the top 10 projected quarterback as well.

Kentucky basketball has its last regular season game in Fayetteville on Saturday against Arkansas. Cason Wallace still remains questionable to play.

Coach Kyra Elzy and her Cats keep it going in the SEC tournament against number 3 Tennessee.

