BBN Tonight full episode 3-30-22

We have the latest Kentucky football spring practice headlines, including an exclusive interview with freshman wide receiver Dane Key. Also hear from Demarcus Harris on how things are going so far in the receivers room and from offensive lineman Jeremy Flax on O-line Coach Zach Yenser's leadership style.

Davion Mintz and Rhyne Howard will represent Kentucky one more time this March, when they take part in the 3-point contest tomorrow night on ESPN. Plus, we have the latest on UK baseball and softball.

Then, UK softball star Renee Abernathy joins the show. She talks with our Anna Tarullo about her team's solid start, how she became one of the SEC Players of the Week, and what it means to her and her teammates to feel the Big Blue Nation's support this year.

Stick around, because we have more information on how you can watch UK football's upcoming pro day, which will feature 11 former Wildcats. We'll also have continuing coverage Friday afternoon on our social media channels and Friday night at 7:30 on LEX 18 News.