BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-30-23)

Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 20:13:14-04
Looking for consistency, leadership (3-30-23)
UK Baseball: Darren WIlliams + Hunter Gilliam (3-30-23)
UK Softball sweeps Cards (3-30-23)
Castle, Frye at the ANWA (3-30-23)

Leadership and consistency are the words of the week for Kentucky Football. After Head Coach Mark Stoops shared how frustrated he was with the team on Saturday, it is now clear that his message has been received.

Kentucky Baseball's Darren Williams and Hunter Gilliam join us in studio to preview their upcoming SEC match against Mizzou, and the 22-3 season they've had so far!

Softball swept Louisville 7-4 last night and also had time to host the annual home run derby.

Women's golf's Laney Frye and Jensen Castle complete day one of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

