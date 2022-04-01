BBN Tonight full episode 3-31-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview Kentucky football pro day, which takes place on campus this Friday. Hear from Wan'Dale Robinson, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal, Justin Rigg and Josh Ali. Eli Gehn also sits down with Kinnard to talk all things NFL Combine, Pro Day, Draft day and his time in Lexington.

UK Baseball coach Nick Mingione also joins the show ahead of the Bat Cats upcoming series against Ole Miss.

