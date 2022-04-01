Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 3-31-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 20:00:16-04
BBN Tonight full episode 3-31-22
Pro Day Preview (3-31-22)
One-on-one with Darian Kinnard (3-31-22)
Bat Cats weekend preview (3-31-22)
How to watch more from PRO DAY (3-31-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview Kentucky football pro day, which takes place on campus this Friday. Hear from Wan'Dale Robinson, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal, Justin Rigg and Josh Ali. Eli Gehn also sits down with Kinnard to talk all things NFL Combine, Pro Day, Draft day and his time in Lexington.

UK Baseball coach Nick Mingione also joins the show ahead of the Bat Cats upcoming series against Ole Miss.

Join us again Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for complete pro day coverage, including more from all 11 of Kentucky's participants, the UK Sports Network experts, former Wildcat Avery Williamson and current Cat, DeAndre Square!

bbn tonight pro day promo coverage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo