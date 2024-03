The Wildcats completed the sweep against Arkansas in their sixth 100+ point game of the season! Tom Leach joins us as we discuss what's left of the regular season.

Senior night is on the way! We shine a spotlight on graduate student Tre Mitchell and his family!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.