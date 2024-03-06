Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode 3-5-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 19:58:19-05
BBN headlines (3-5-24)
Senior Spotlight: Brennan Canada (3-5-24)
UK women's tennis (3-5-24)
Coming up... (3-5-24)

It's a rainy Tuesday in the Bluegrass, but Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the BBN Tonight studio to brighten up your evening!

They have two feature stories coming your way with members of this year's Kentucky men's basketball team. First up, it's Kareem Watkins! Hear from the senior ahead of what could be his final home game, as well as from his brother DJ Wagner, and their mom, Syreeta Brittingham.

Then, it's Canada time! And we're not talking about the team's trip to Toronto. Maggie talks with Brennan Canada, as well as his parents, Lynn and Melissa, about the Kentucky native's time as a Wildcat. Hear why these five years have meant so much to their family, including Brennan's biggest supporter, his grandma.

Keith talks with members of the UK women's tennis team! Meet first-year coach Shelley Jaudon and two of her Wildcats, who are in the studio to talk about the season and an upcoming mission trip.

Stick around because we have big plans tomorrow! Stay tuned to find out how you can join us...

