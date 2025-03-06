BBN Tonight: full episode 3-5-25

The Cats dazzled in a blowout win over the LSU Tigers; hear from Mark Pope on how the team made it happen. Ansley Almonor talks one-on-one with Maggie Davis after the senior night victory in Rupp Arena.

Then, Tom Leach joins the show with his takes on Kentucky's win over LSU, including Collin Chandler's impact and how he'd like to see the SEC Tournament seeding shake out for the Cats.

We also have more on the women's basketball SEC Tournament, which began today in Greenville, South Carolina.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.