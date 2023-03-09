BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-8-23)

It's the first day of the SEC Tournament. Let's take a look at the bracket and NCAA projections! Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves spoke to media today about the upcoming tournament as well.

Kentucky Diving is heading to NCAA Qualifying meet this weekend and Baseball heads to Southern Illinois this weekend.

BBN Tonight Co-host Anna Tarullo leaves the show as someone who left a positive impact on Big Blue Nation and LEX 18. We will miss her infectious spirit and wish her the best of luck in future endeavors.

