BBN Tonight full episode (3-8-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:00:02-05
BBN Tonight full episode 3-8-24
Previewing Cats vs. Vols! 3-8-24
NIL Update from AD Barnhart! 3-8-24
Big Blue Weekend! 3-8-24
Jack Givens' Book Signing! 3-8-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview the Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball rematch. Hear from UK basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes.

Plus Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks NIL and UK Athletics.

The Wildcats will be busy this weekend! Hear more about UK baseball, softball, tennis, stunt and more!

Stick around because we have more information about an upcoming event with Goose Givens!

