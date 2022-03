Anna Tarullo and Josh Berrian have the latest on UK Athletics, including the NIL law passing out of Frankfort, UK basketball's upcoming SEC Tournament run, and Kentucky softball.

Keith Farmer sits down with UK football's Octavious Oxendine about spring practice, and Eli Gehn talks with Karimah Davis from the UK track team.

Stick around, because we have the latest on Kentucky football's spring practice and all of our upcoming shows.