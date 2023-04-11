BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-10-23)

Kentucky football's spring 15-practice window is winding down, we talk to Tom Leach about the spring season. Oscar Tshiebwe announced he'd test the NBA waters over the weekend.

Wide receivers coach Scott Woodward talks one-on-one with UK Sports Network's Curtis Burch about what we can expect from the room.

Kentucky Baseball falls out of the top 10 and faces the top team in the SEC this week.

The Lexington Sporting Club had its first match on Saturday, and former Wildcat Kaelon Fox took the pitch for the first time as a professional at home.

