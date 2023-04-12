BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-11-23)

Kentucky baseball is the underdog this week against LSU, but infielder Grant Smith isn't worried about it. No. 12 Kentucky and No. 1 Tigers face each other in a three-game series starting Thursday.

The Gymnastics team left for Fort Worth, Texas, as they set out to make history by competing in the NCAA National meet.

Defensive Coordinator Brad White has yet to tell us where Alex Afari will be placed on the field this year due to his immense versatility. Maggie Davis talks one-on-one with the sophomore.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.