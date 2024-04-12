Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-11-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 11, 2024
The coach search continues (4-11-24)
Big weekend in UK Men's Tennis (4-11-24)
Two Gymnastics Cats heading to Nationals (4-11-24)

Day two of the Kentucky Men's basketball coaching hunt is out of the way. Plenty of fun interactions across Big Blue Nation and other basketball fandoms occurred.

Men's Tennis has a big weekend ahead as the Wildcats are fighting to end the season as SEC regular season champs, BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton caught up with senior leaders.

