Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-12-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 20:00:00-04
UK Gymnastics making history (4-12-23)
Ryan Hagenow: Confidence, comfort on the mound (4-12-23)
Men's Golf finishing the season strong (4-12-23)

Kentucky Football's spring practice comes to a close. We hear what head coach Mark Stoops had to say about those 15 early practices.

The Gymnastics team has set off to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the NCAA National Meet. BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee has an in-depth look at the journey.

Kentucky Baseball's Ryan Hagenow has had quite an impressive season pitching, but he's more focused on the outcome in the win-loss column.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!