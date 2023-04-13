BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-12-23)

Kentucky Football's spring practice comes to a close. We hear what head coach Mark Stoops had to say about those 15 early practices.

The Gymnastics team has set off to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the NCAA National Meet. BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee has an in-depth look at the journey.

Kentucky Baseball's Ryan Hagenow has had quite an impressive season pitching, but he's more focused on the outcome in the win-loss column.

BBN Tonight

