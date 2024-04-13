Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-12-24)

Originally aired live at 7 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 8:12 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 20:13:25-04
Mark Pope is BBN's head coach (4-12-24)
Mitch Barnhart - What drew him to Mark Pope (4-12-24)
Jeff Sheppard on his roommate, Mark Pope (4-12-24)
Pope Introductory press conference details (4-12-24)
Mark Pope - the sports reporter (4-12-24)
Mark Pope's plan (4-12-24)
Jason Patterson one-on-one (4-12-24)
See you Sunday, Coach Pope (4-12-24)

Mark Pope is officially the head coach of the Kentucky Men's Basketball team, so that calls for an hour-long live episode!

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer talk one-on-one with UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart on how the hire came to be.

A look into Pope's resume on the court, on the sideline and even as a LEX 18 True Blue Fan Reporter.

