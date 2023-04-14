BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-13-23)

Some Men's Basketball news has happened. Freshman forward Chris Livingston announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft. Kentucky Athletics later let us know that he will maintain his college eligibility. Livingston joins Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves in testing the waters. Ugonna Onyenso announced that he's returning to Kentucky after being in the transfer portal for about a week.

Former UK running back, Benny Snell, Jr. is in town and spent some time at the YMCA.

Current running back Ray Davis lets us know how his first set of spring practices as a Wildcat went.

Kentucky Softball has a big weekend with Donate Life. All three games against Tennessee will have a recipient of a donated organ throwing out the first pitch. For Saturday's noon game, Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive at John Cropp Stadium.

And don't forget gymnastics is competing in the 2023 NCAA National Championship Meet starting today!

