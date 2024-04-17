Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-16-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Coach Pope & Coach Brooks hold first radio show (4-16-24)
Tom's Take: The Mark Pope Era begins (4-16-24)
Fourth annual Schlarman Strong Alumni Golf Scramble (4-16-24)
Softball Cats earn series win over Georgia, 2-1 (4-16-24)

The head coaches of both, the men's and women's basketball teams at Kentucky had their first radio shows on Monday night and we were there for it all.

Coach Kenny Brooks and Mark Pope talked about the summer they have ahead.

Kentucky Football hosted it's fourth annual Schlarman Strong Alumni Golf Scramble.

