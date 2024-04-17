BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-16-24)

The head coaches of both, the men's and women's basketball teams at Kentucky had their first radio shows on Monday night and we were there for it all.

Coach Kenny Brooks and Mark Pope talked about the summer they have ahead.

Kentucky Football hosted it's fourth annual Schlarman Strong Alumni Golf Scramble.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.