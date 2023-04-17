Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-17-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 17:44:25-04
Donate Life weekend for UK Softball (4-17-23)
Keidron Smith: Pre-Draft Inetrview (4-17-23)
Brian Craig previews Men's Golf SEC Championships (4-17-23)
Raena Worley: Honda Award Finalist (4-17-23)

It was a pretty big weekend for the Cats on the pitch for both baseball and softball. The NBA playoffs have officially started and former Cats are already setting records

We continue our interviews with the Wildcats hoping to hear their name on NFL Draft night and Keith Farmer has a one-on-one with men's golf coach Brian Craig as they prepare for the SEC Championships.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!