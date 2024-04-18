Watch Now
Sports

BBN Tonight full episode (4-17-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 22:35:15-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-17-24
The Bat Cats are BUZZING! Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn discuss Kentucky baseball's exciting win over Louisville and begin to preview No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee, which is coming up this weekend!

Plus, Cameron Mills joins them in the studio to talk about the latest UK men's basketball headlines as the Mark Pope era officially begins.

Then, they'll also break down the UK women's roster rebuild and what Kenny Brooks is looking for with his Wildcats.

We're also taking you behind-the-scenes with Mark Pope during his press conference. Plus: the latest on UK tennis, gymnastics and track and field!

Stick around, because Big Blue Nation deserves a shout out!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

