BBN Tonight full episode (4-17-24)

The Bat Cats are BUZZING! Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn discuss Kentucky baseball's exciting win over Louisville and begin to preview No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee, which is coming up this weekend!

Plus, Cameron Mills joins them in the studio to talk about the latest UK men's basketball headlines as the Mark Pope era officially begins.

Then, they'll also break down the UK women's roster rebuild and what Kenny Brooks is looking for with his Wildcats.

We're also taking you behind-the-scenes with Mark Pope during his press conference. Plus: the latest on UK tennis, gymnastics and track and field!

Stick around, because Big Blue Nation deserves a shout out!

